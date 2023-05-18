Assam: Amritpal Singh's Parents Meet Him For 1st Time Since Arrest

The parents of ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief and pro-Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh, Tarsen Singh and Balwinder Kaur, arrived at Dibrugarh Central Jail in Assam on Thursday to meet their son who is currently lodged at the jail.
Tarsen and Balwinder met their son after taking permission from the jail authorities.
It may be mentioned that this is the first time that the parents have met their son post his arrest.
Amritpal Singh had been lodged at Dibrugarh Central Jail from April 23 after he surrendered to the police in Punjab. Since then, he has been lodged at the jail in a high-security prison.
Earlier on May 4, Amritpal Singh’s wife, Kirandeep Kaur, met him at the jail. She was accompanied by Neeru Kalsi and Simarjeet who also came to meet their husband and father, pro-Khalistani leader Daljit Singh Kalsi.