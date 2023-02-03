Assam: Body Of 4-Year-Old Found Inside School Urinal in Dibrugarh

The body of a 4-year-old child was recovered from a PWD colony near an old high school field in Assam’s Dibrugarh district on Friday morning.

According to information, the body was found covered with a cloth in an abandoned urinal.

The body was first spotted by a man who went for urination, after which he informed authorities.

Police said that the child was abducted from Malipatty in the city on January 30.

One person, identified as Suraj Karmakar, was arrested in connection to the case. According to police, Karmakar was arrested based on CCTV footage which showed him abducting the child.

“The accused was an alcoholic. We suspected that he murder the child and dumped his body in the abandoned place. We have started an investigation to know the modus operandi of the crime,” said Dibrugarh SP Shwetank Mishra.