Assam CM, RSS Chief Attend 8th Triennial Conference and Gathering of Elders In Dibrugarh

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, accompanied by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief, Mohan Bhagwat, inaugurated the 8th Triennial Conference and Gathering of Elders in Dibrugarh on Sunday, in the presence of spiritual leaders from around 40 countries.
The five-day conference, organized by the International Centre for Cultural Studies, will run until February 1, focusing on creating a roadmap for global peace and prosperity.
Addressing the assembly, CM Sarma emphasized the collective commitment to rejuvenate indigenous faiths globally and resist attempts to undermine cultural heritage. He spoke about the challenges posed by forces detrimental to India's culture and traditions, urging people to unite against them.
Expressing his satisfaction at sharing the platform with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, CM Sarma highlighted the significance of the international gathering of spiritual leaders, emphasizing its role in understanding the belief systems of elders and strengthening societal bonds based on traditional values.
The chief minister discussed the negative global impact on indigenous traditions and faiths, stressing the importance of drawing upon the wisdom embedded in these beliefs for a sustainable future. He underscored that India, in addition to major religions, boasts several indigenous faiths reflecting the nation's rich cultural diversity.
Highlighting the depth of indigenous faiths in India, CM Sarma noted they are not merely religious practices but repositories of wisdom, deeply rooted in traditions, customs, and folklore. He commended the state government's initiative in establishing a dedicated department for indigenous tribal faith and culture.
Further, CM Sarma expressed hope that the conference would contribute to reviving indigenous faith and culture, preventing cultural erosion, and connecting the present generation with the intrinsic values of the past. He envisioned the event guiding society toward a shared vision for collective peace and welfare.
Acknowledging the guidance of Mohan Bhagwat, Sarma extended gratitude to Shashibala, the President of the International Centre for Cultural Studies, for organizing the conference. Bhagwat, in his remarks, emphasized India's enriching past and the need for a collective global approach to elevate global peace to unprecedented heights.
The event saw the presence of dignitaries such as Shashibala, Inija Teinkuene from Lithuania, Elizabeth Arajao from Guatemala, Jyoti from America, Edmond from Africa, Acha Mimi from Idu Michmi, and Pulin Chandra Gogoi, the managing director of Shiksha Valley, among others.