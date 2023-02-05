Assam: Minor Girl Abducted & Raped for 2 Days in Lahowal, Accused Arrested

A heinous crime has come to the fore in Assam’s Dibrugarh district.

A minor girl was reportedly held captive and repeatedly raped for two days in Dibrugarh's Lahowal.

As per reports, the girl was abducted by a minor boy and taken to a nearby tea garden at Bebejia in Lahowal on February 3 (Friday).

According to the police, the minor girl was tied up and physically assaulted for two days.

Upon searching, the girl was rescued in an unconscious state from the incident spot on the evening of February 4 (Saturday). The incident was reported to the police on Sunday morning.

The prime accused, according to the statement of the victim girl and her family members, has been identified as Bhaijan Ali. He is a resident of the same village.

Ali has been arrested by the Lahowal Police. Moreover, upon Ali’s confession, two others have also been arrested regarding the case.

The victim’s mother said, “A boy named Bhaijan Ali had abducted my daughter and raped her for two days. She went missing on February 3. She was forcefully assaulted by the boy and some others too. I want all the accused to get the required punishment so that they would not repeat such kind of heinous atrocities on any girl in the future.”

Meanwhile, the police said that the accused have been arrested and the girl is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The police said, “We were informed about the incident this morning. We have recorded the statements of the victim, he family and other locals. Three accused are under police custody and are being interrogated.”