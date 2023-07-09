Assam: Unidentified Dead Body Found in Brahmaputra River

A distressing incident occurred in Assam's Dibrugarh as an unidentified dead body was sighted in the Brahmaputra River on Sunday.
According to sources, the body, believed to be that of a man, is suspected to have been swept away from a distant location.
Promptly responding to the situation, the police and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel rushed to the spot to recover the body.
The incident has left the locals deeply concerned, awaiting further updates from the authorities.
Earlier on June 11, a dead body was found at Burhigang of Biswanath district.
Sources say the body was found floating at Burhigang River with his hands and feet tied in a gunny bag.
The deceased person has been identified as one Noor Hoque hailing from Sutpam village, Baghmari in Biswanath district.