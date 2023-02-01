Capt. Jintu Gogoi Memorial Football Tournament from Feb 15, Trophies Unveiled

Laipuli Brigade of Red Shield Division under the aegis of Spear Corps along with Oil India Limited, Duliajan in association with the Assam Government conducted the Unveiling Ceremony for Trophies of the 18th Edition of Captain Jintu Gogoi, Vir Chakra Memorial Football Tournament at Rang Ghar Auditorium at the Dibrugarh University on Wednesday.

The trophy unveiling ceremony was jointly conducted by Brig K S Gill, Bar to Sena Medal, Commander Laipuli Brigade, Shri Bimal Bora, Minister of Commerce, Industry and Public Enterprise, Prof Jiten Hazarika, Vice Chancellor, Dibrugarh University, Shri Bhaskar Sharma, MLA, Margherita and Mr Prasanta Borkakoty, Resident Chief Executive, Oil India Ltd.

The mesmerizing unveiling ceremony was attended by over 400 esteemed guests comprising of sponsors, media houses, influencers and bloggers of Assam, university staff and selected guests from Tinsukia and Dibrugarh districts.

Winners Trophy, Runners up Trophy and Rolling Trophy were unveiled in today's event. During the event, the Tournament Theme Song titled "Jeet Lo" was also released.

The tournament is scheduled to begin on February 15 and will conclude on February 22. The tournament will be organised in various locations including Duliajan, Dibrugarh, Tinsukia and Digboi with 24 teams from 8 states of the Northeast being a part of it.

The grand inaugural ceremony will be held at Nehru Maidan in Duliajan.