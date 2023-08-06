Man Dies, Wife Injured as Herd of Elephants Attack in Assam’s Naharkatiya

A man died after being attacked by a herd of elephants at Joypur Town village, located near Naharkatiya of Dibrugarh district on Sunday morning.
The deceased has been identified as Phunu Orang.
It is estimated that the herd of elephants might have strayed out from nearby Dehing Patkai National Park in search of food went on a rampage at Phunu Orang’s residence.
According to preliminary information, Phunu and his wife, Shivani Orang, were injured after being attacked by the herd and were brought to Naharkatiya Civil Hospital for better medication
However, Phunu was declared brought dead by the doctors.
The other family members managed to escape after the herd of elephants caused havoc at the residence.