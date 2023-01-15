New Zoo to Come Up in Dibrugarh: Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Sunday that new zoo will be set up in Dibrugarh district.

CM Sarma while inspecting the Assam State Zoo Cum Botanical Garden with a team of G20 observers said that the zoo will include trains and battery-powered vehicles.

He said, “Special arrangements will be made for senior citizens. The zoo will have varieties of trees and bamboo parks.”

He further said that they have taken special measures and consideration keeping in mind the comfort of the animals.

He also said that anyone pay the expense of any animals if they wishes to.

CM Sarma stressed that nowadays zoos do not have the natural environment like it used to be earlier.

“There are many ways to make our zoo attractive to attract tourists,” he said.

Meanwhile, CM Sarma said that at least five meeting of G20 summit will be held in the state.