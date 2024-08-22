Sadin-Pratidin's Jayanta Baruah Announces Hemchandra Baruah Statue In Dibrugarh University

Sadin-Pratidin Group Chairman Jayanta Baruah on Thursday announced that a bronze statue of Bhaxar Oja Hemchandra Baruah will be installed in Dibrugarh University campus.
Jayanta Baruah was speaking at Dibrugarh University's Indira Miri auditorium during a felicitation event. He was felicitated for his achievement in putting Assamese language on the world stage with his work on printing the Braille version of the 'Hemkosh' dictionary for the visually impaired, an effort which was recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records.
During the event, Vice-Chancellor Prof Jiten Hazarika and Registrar Dr Paramandanda Sonowal felicitated Jayanta Baruah with a traditional Gamusa, Pat Gamusa, a book and a letter of felicitation.
Speaking on the occasion, Baruah thanked the university for their support in installing the statue of Hemchandra Baruah. He reminisced the struggle to establish the existence of Assamese language led by prominent leaders of the time during British rule.
He said that without grammar, a language does not exist, highlighting Hemchandra Baruah's work in compiling the Hemkosh dictionary. Baruah said that he tried to take forward the legacy by adding his own contributions. Learning of the visually impaired not having an access to the Assamese language dictionary, the idea for Braille Hemkosh was conceptualized, he added.
"We did not aim for a Guinness World Record. We tried to provide the visually impaired people with Assamese grammar and dictionary. Our aim was never motivated by profits, but to sincerely help the people. We have supplied a copy of the Braille Hemkosh to every institute catering to the blind people, free of cost," said Jayanta Baruah.
He further mentioned that the Guinness recognition catapulted Assamese language to the global pedestal, which came as an added satisfaction.
Dibrugarh University Vice-Chancellor Prof Jiten Hazarika upheld Jayanta Baruah's contribution to the language. He also said that the felication should have come a lot earlier, but expressed satisfaction at finally being able to do so.
On the occasion, senior journalist and Asomiya Pratidin Associate Editor Prakash Mahanta along with Dibrugarh-based journalist Prabir Chakraborty were also felicitated with a traditional Assamese Gamusa.