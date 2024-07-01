Dibrugarh

Severe Flooding Hits Assam: Akashvani Dibrugarh & Radio Colony Struggle with Waterlogging

The flood situation in Assam has reached a critical point, with the death toll rising to 34.
Severe Flooding Hits Assam: Akashvani Dibrugarh & Radio Colony Struggle with Waterlogging
Severe Flooding Hits Assam: Akashvani Dibrugarh & Radio Colony Struggle with Waterlogging
Pratidin Time

Incessant rainfall over the past few days has caused severe flooding in Dibrugarh City, with Akashvani Dibrugarh being among the worst-hit areas. The residents of the Radio Colony are facing significant hardships due to the waterlogging.

The flood situation at the Akashvani Dibrugarh campus, located in Malakhubocha, is deteriorating rapidly. Water has entered the trenches, necessitating a power cut. Efforts are underway to restore transmission from the transmitter located at Lepetkata.

The flood situation in Assam has reached a critical point, with the death toll rising to 34. The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) reports that over 2.62 lakh people across 12 districts have been affected by the second wave of flooding.

Severe Flooding Hits Assam: Akashvani Dibrugarh & Radio Colony Struggle with Waterlogging
Assam: Traffic Diversion Notification Issued for NH 715 to Protect Wildlife During Floods
Assam Flood
Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA)
Akashvani Dibrugarh
Radio Colony Residents

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
X
dibrugarh>>latest-assam-news-breaking-news-assam/dibrugarh/severe-flooding-hits-assam-akashvani-dibrugarh-radio-colony-struggle-with-waterlogging
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com