DIG Mobile Snatching Case: Accused Held In Nagarbera

The police sprang into action and detained one person on Thursday in Nagarbera in the Kamrup district of Assam concerning the theft of a top cop’s mobile phone.
It may be noted that the mobile phone belonging to deputy inspector general (DIG) Vivek Raj Singh was snatched from him on July 23 while he was out for morning walk in Guwahati.
The detained individual has been identified as one Javed Ali. Nagarbera Police caught him on suspicions of being involved with the case and was then handed over to the Hatigoan Police in Guwahati.
It is worth mentioning that the complaint regarding the matter had been filed at the Hatigaon Police Station.
Meanwhile, the accused has reportedly confessed to having tracked the mobile phone with the help of software and then devising a plan to snatch the top cop’s phone.
He also told the police about his previous exploits where he snatched mobile phones from residents all across Guwahati. An investigation in connection with the matter has been launched.
The thieves caught him by surprise and snatched his mobile device. The audacious theft highlighted the vulnerability of even the police force to such criminal activities in Guwahati city.