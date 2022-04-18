Assam: 1 dead, 5 Critical After Consuming Poisonous Mushroom

One person died, while five others were takeb critically ill after consuming poisonous mushrooms at Umrangso in Assam's Dima Hasao district.

All the victims had consumed wild poisonous mushrooms last week at their homes mistaking it for the edible ones.

After eating the poisonous mushrooms all of them fell sick the following day.

The victims have been identified as Prem Bahadur Chetri aged 60 years, Radha Kurmi aged 50 years, Soron Lama aged 22 years, Sujita Tamang aged 26 years, Dima Kurmi aged 22 years and Manik Kurmi aged 65 years.

They were admitted to the Umrangso Primary Health Center in Umrangso.

However, they were shifted to the civil hospital in Haflong after their conditions deteriorated.

On the other hand, Manik Kurmi died on the way to Haflong.