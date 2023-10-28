181 DNLA Cadres Formally Lay Down Arms in Assam's Haflong

Months after the signing of the historic tripartite pact between the Centre, Assam Government and insurgent group Dimasa National Liberation Army (DNLA), as many as 181 cadres formally laid down their arms and joined the mainstream during an event in Haflong on Saturday.
During an official event, the cadres including five women extremists, formally surrendered and received a fixed deposit of Rs. 4 lakh from state Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
Taking to X platform, CM Sarma said, “Each of the surrendered cadre received a fixed deposit of Rs. 4 lakh. Since May 2021, nearly 7,200 insurgents have surrendered in Assam & number of lives lost to extremist violence stands at zero, a stark contrast to the tragic toll of over 400 lives 2 decades ago.”
“Making Assam insurgency-free is paramount in ensuring we become amongst the top 5 states of Bharat. Now that peace and stability have returned to the region, and with the support and blessings of all, we will build a সোণালী অসম,” he added.
Meanwhile, during his visit to Dima Hasao, the chief minister dedicated various welfare projects worth Rs. 55 crores for the people of the hill district.
The following are the infrastructural projects dedicated for the people of the district:
Eklavya Model Residential School in Ardaopur- Rs. 23 crore
Model Degree College at Hatikhali- Rs. 12 crore
Polytechnic Institute at Choto Wapu, Haflong- Rs. 7 crore
Centre for Ethnic Community Cultural Practice, Haflong- Rs. 10 crore
Jal Jeevan Mission-Gunjung PWSS- Rs. 3 crore