181 DNLA Cadres Formally Lay Down Arms in Assam's Haflong

Taking to X platform, CM Sarma said, “Each of the surrendered cadre received a fixed deposit of Rs. 4 lakh. Since May 2021, nearly 7,200 insurgents have surrendered in Assam & number of lives lost to extremist violence stands at zero, a stark contrast to the tragic toll of over 400 lives 2 decades ago.”

“Making Assam insurgency-free is paramount in ensuring we become amongst the top 5 states of Bharat. Now that peace and stability have returned to the region, and with the support and blessings of all, we will build a সোণালী অসম,” he added.