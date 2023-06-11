Assam: High Alert Issued In Dima Hasao For Heavy Rains; Helpline Nos Released

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) issued a high alert for very heavy rainfall likely to occur in different parts of Dima Hasao in the next 10 days and warned of natural disasters occurring due to it.
The deputy commissioner and chairman of District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Simanta Kumar Das appealed to the denizens of Dima Hasao not to go to risky areas during the danger period for the next 10 days.
He also shared helpline numbers to contact the district administration and DDMA in case of any disasters. The numbers are :
03673-236324
03673-1077
9435330412
The DC said that the district administration has trained many personnel to deal with the outcomes in case of any natural disasters.
All five blocks have been directed to help in such a situation. The district administration has also stocked food for both humans and animals.
Moreover, the administration has also stocked up on satelite phones to communicate if any networking problems occur due to disasters.
Meanwhile, the Assam Chief Minister has already sanctioned a team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) consisting of 30 to 40 personnel to move from Guwahati to Dima Hasao for any rescue operations if necessary. The team will reach by the end of the day.
It may be noted that being a hilly region, the entire Dima Hasao district is landslide-prone. Incessant rains often lead to heavy landslides creating havoc for the people of the district, snapping all connectivity with the outside world.
In May 2022, at least three people were killed in massive landslides in the district which also blocked all communication lines, while leaving behind many families homeless.
Visuals from the newly constructed railway station in Haflong had emerged showing tracks and train engines covered by mud due to landslides.
In light of that, the DC also requested all the people of the district along with the heads of department of various government line departments to be on high alert.
He asked people to avoid landslide prone areas, travelling during heavy rains and told them to ensure all other safety measures are followed.