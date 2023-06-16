Assam: NEEPCO Opens 6 Gates Of Khandong Dam As Kopili Water Level Rises

The North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Limited (NEEPCO) has opened as many as six gates of the Khandong Dam at Umrangso in Assam’s Dima Hasao on Friday.
According to reports, the decision was taken to open the dam gates after the water levels of the Khargol and Kopili Rivers rose beyond the limits.
This comes amid incessant rains across Assam and Northeast. Last year, an accident at the 75 Megawatt project operated by NEEPCO caused all operations to be halted and it remains so till date.
It may be noted that repair works are still underway at the hydropower project. On the other hand, the water level of Kopili River has risen above danger levels in light of the recent incessant rainfall across the state.
The district administration carried out campaigns to alert the people residing near the river banks to head to safer locations. They were also urged to take precautions by the administration.