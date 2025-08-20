Bina Engtipi’s Murder: Umrangso Reverberates “Hang the Culprits” Slogans

In a massive show of anger and grief, more than 10,000 women gheraoed the Umrangso Police Station in Assam’s Dima Hasao district, demanding justice for the brutal rape and murder of 48-year-old Bina Engtipi.

Advertisment

As per sources, several social organisations and residents staged strong demonstrations on Wednesday, organising a public rally.

Chanting slogans like “No justice, no rest”, the protestors demanded that the culprits be awarded the death penalty. The agitation turned into one of the largest demonstrations seen in the district in recent times, with women from several villages joining hands in solidarity.

A protesting woman said, "We have only one demand now, that is justice. The culprits must be hanged to death. This is a matter of grave concern for us. If such crimes continue, how can women feel safe here?"

Bina (Sabina) Engtipi was brutally gang-raped and murdered in Umrangso earlier this month. The heinous crime has sparked outrage across the region, with widespread condemnation from civil society and growing demands for strict justice.

According to police sources, five accused individuals have been arrested in connection with the crime. Those apprehended have been identified as Stephen Hanse (Umrangso), Ravindra Rana (Nepal), Abdul Hannan (Barpeta), Satya Acharjee (Lanka), and Aryan Chouwdhary (Madhya Pradesh). All are reportedly employees of L&T Construction Company engaged in the district.