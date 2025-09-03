Is Debolal Gorlosa Disrespecting PM Modi And CM Sarma in Dima Hasao?

Former Dima Hasao MLA and ex-CEM Samarjit Haflongbar claimed that current CEM Debolal Gorlosa acted inappropriately by holding another Bhumi Pujan for the Eklavya Model Residential School (EMRS) at Harangajao in Dima Hasao district on Wednesday (September 3, 2025).

The controversy stems from the fact that the foundation stone of the EMRS had already been laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 2, 2024, and the Bhumi Pujan had been performed on November 14, 2024, in the presence of Assam Minister Nandita Gorlosa, EM Amendu Hojai, and EM Niranjan Hojai.

By holding a second Bhumi Pujan, Haflongbar, former MLA and ex-CEM, alleges that Gorlosa disregarded the ceremonial and symbolic importance of the Prime Minister’s participation.

He also argued that such repetition can be seen as politically insensitive and a slight to the dignity of the highest offices in the country.

Meanwhile, in a separate statement, CEM Debolal Gorlosa mentioned his role in local development efforts. He said, "I am glad to be part of the Bhumi Pujan Ceremony for the Eklavya Model Residential School at Dolaidisa, Harangajao, with Dima Hasao District BJP President & MAC Dhriti Thaosen, Chairman DHAC Mohet Hojai, EM Donpainon Thaosen, MAC Monjoy Langthasa, and Harangajao CDC Chairman Prinob Haflongbar. Afterwards, I inspected the ongoing construction at Harangajao Higher Secondary School and Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Awasiya Vidhyalaya. I am satisfied with the progress. Once finished, these schools will provide quality education and become important places for local students."

