Dima Hasao Orphanage Row: Ex-MLA Accuses CM of Shielding CEM

Former MLA Samarjit Haflongbar has launched a scathing attack on Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over the alleged conversion of an orphanage home in Dima Hasao district — inaugurated by the Chief Minister himself in 2021 — into a luxury hotel named “Hading.”

Advertisment

In a strongly worded statement, Haflongbar expressed “shock” at the Chief Minister’s recent remarks that the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of the Assam Legislative Assembly has no authority to inquire into matters in Sixth Schedule areas. Dr. Sarma had further claimed that those questioning him “do not understand the Sixth Schedule” and insisted that his role in such matters was limited to maintaining law and order.

Haflongbar countered this assertion, pointing out that the PAC has been visiting Dima Hasao every year to review accountability and assess the utilisation of funds released by the state government. “If the PAC has no business in a Sixth Schedule area, then why are they visiting Dima Hasao district every year?” he questioned, accusing the Chief Minister of trying to shield North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council Chief Executive Member Debolal Gorlosa from responsibility.

The former MLA also reminded that the BJP runs the NC Hills Autonomous Council, with what he described as the Chief Minister’s “blue-eyed boy” heading the council government. “He should take responsibility for ensuring justice for the orphaned and destitute children of Dima Hasao district,” Haflongbar said.

Making an emotional appeal, Haflongbar urged the Chief Minister, as “the head and guardian of the state,” to immediately shift all orphaned and destitute children into the building originally constructed for their welfare. “Otherwise, the people of Dima Hasao will be compelled to seek justice from the Gauhati High Court,” he warned.

The allegations have put fresh political pressure on the Sarma-led government, with calls growing for an immediate inquiry into the circumstances under which the orphanage building was turned into a private luxury property.

Also Read: Dima Hasao: Did A CM-Inaugurated Orphan Home Turned A Hotel?