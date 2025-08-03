No Beds, No Water, No Dignity — Inside the Orphanage Crisis in Assam’s Dima Hasao

In a shocking case of administrative apathy and alleged misuse of public property, an orphanage built with government funds under the Department of Social Welfare in Jatinga, Dima Hasao, has reportedly been converted into a luxury hotel — leaving the orphan children displaced and forced to live in sub-human conditions in a remote area.

The orphanage building in question was constructed in Jatinga under the NLCPR (Non-Lapsable Central Pool of Resources) scheme at a cost of ₹2.98 crore, and was inaugurated in 2021 by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. It was meant to be a safe haven for orphans and vulnerable children of the district.

However, in 2022, the children were shifted out of the Jatinga facility and relocated to a newly constructed building in Choto Wapu, about 10 km from Gunjung. The relocation and inauguration of the new facility were carried out by Debolal Garlosa, Chief Executive Member of the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council. Since then, the original orphanage building in Jatinga has allegedly been transformed into a posh private hotel, sparking sharp public outrage and protests across Dima Hasao.

The current condition of the children at the Choto Wapu orphanage is reportedly worse than a refugee camp. The facility lacks even basic amenities such as clean drinking water, sufficient rooms, or proper sanitation. There are almost 25 children currently living in just 3 small rooms, often sharing 3–4 beds. The orphanage does not have any dedicated staff, and the children are forced to cook their own meals, with meat provided only three times a week.

The lack of purified water remains one of the biggest challenges for the children, who also complain about the lack of educational facilities and basic infrastructure compared to what they had in Haflong earlier. Despite the presence of Choto Wapu High School nearby, the overall environment does not support healthy growth or learning.

“The situation is heartbreaking. These children were supposed to get care and support. Instead, they are living like displaced people. And the original orphanage has been turned into a hotel. This is a blatant misuse of public funds,” said Aripom Boro, a local Congress worker told the media.

Echoing the same concern, Gospel Hmar, General Secretary of the District Congress Committee, questioned how a government-funded building meant for destitute children could be handed over for commercial use. He demanded an immediate probe and action against those responsible.

This case highlights not just a gross misuse of public funds, but a deep humanitarian crisis — where orphaned children, already deprived of parental care, are now deprived of dignity, safety, and the fundamental right to live in humane conditions.

With public pressure mounting and the matter likely to snowball into a major controversy, all eyes are now on the state government and the Autonomous Council to explain how and why an orphanage turned into a luxury hotel — and who is truly responsible for abandoning the children in such a critical state.

