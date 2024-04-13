Siblings Missing In Assam's Dima Hasao, Father Calls For Help

A worrisome incident unfolded in Assam's Dima Hasao on Saturday as two students were reported missing without a trace. Initial inputs stated that the students, who are actually brother and sister, have been missing for over three days now.
The students in question, identified as Ravi Kishan Chauhan and Kiran Kumari Chauhan, have been reportedly missing since Tuesday. Ravi Kishan Chauhan and Kiran Kumari Chauhan are siblings, adding to the concern over their disappearance.
Both were enrolled at the Wai Sing Engti Mes Middle School located at Dima Hasao Diyungbra Panimur Kokdanglangso and were last seen attending classes.
Meanwhile, authorities were alerted about the situation by the father of the siblings who lodged a formal complaint at the local police station. The aggrieved father also sought help from the people urging them to contact on the number 8473063421 with any information regarding the whereabouts of his missing children.
The police has also launched efforts to locate the missing students. More details are awaited.