TMC Candidate Aching Zeme Galvanizes Support in Dima Hasao with Dynamic Roadshow

On the concluding day of the Dima Hasao election campaign, Aching Zeme, the prominent candidate from Trinamool Congress, orchestrated a formidable roadshow, rallying widespread opposition support. The event witnessed active participation from Assam Trinamool Congress President and former Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora, along with Trinamool Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev, as well as other state leaders.
Aching Zeme, who serves as both the Trinamool Congress candidate and Dima Hasao Trinamool Congress president, garnered warm greetings from various communities, including Naga, Gorkha, Dimasa, and Hmar, throughout the procession. The route was adorned with the traditional gamosas, symbolizing the cultural diversity of the region.
Amidst the spirited rally, fervent supporters of Aching Zeme echoed slogans such as "BJP Hatao, Desh Bachao," "Aching Zeme Zindabad," and "Sahye Pani To Lao Zemi," contributing to a dynamic and charged atmosphere in Haflong.
Addressing the media, Aching Zeme expressed concerns about the prolonged lack of development in Haflong. He pointed out that despite Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's commitment to a road project connecting Lower Haflong and Garampani, the initiative has been impeded by a land scam involving certain BJP leaders. Aching Zeme emphasized the need for fair compensation to the legitimate landowners. Additionally, he highlighted the enduring challenge of drinking water scarcity in Haflong, a problem persisting over several years.
In a critical reflection on past elections, Aching Zeme underscored the tendency of elected officials to forget the people's struggles after securing victory. In this context, he emphasized that Assam Trinamool Congress's commitment to addressing the genuine issues faced by the people, positioning the party as the primary advocate for the community's concerns. As the election draws near, Aching Zeme's campaign aims to resonate with voters seeking tangible solutions to longstanding challenges.