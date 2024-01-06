TMC Candidate Aching Zeme Galvanizes Support in Dima Hasao with Dynamic Roadshow

Addressing the media, Aching Zeme expressed concerns about the prolonged lack of development in Haflong. He pointed out that despite Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's commitment to a road project connecting Lower Haflong and Garampani, the initiative has been impeded by a land scam involving certain BJP leaders. Aching Zeme emphasized the need for fair compensation to the legitimate landowners. Additionally, he highlighted the enduring challenge of drinking water scarcity in Haflong, a problem persisting over several years.