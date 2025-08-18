Umrongso Erupts in Protest Over Brutal Rape-Murder of Bina Engtipi; Five L&T; Workers Held

In a shocking and deeply disturbing incident, a 48-year-old woman, identified as Bina (Sabina) Engtipi, was brutally gang-raped and murdered in Umrangso under Dima Hasao district. The heinous crime has sparked outrage across the region, with widespread condemnation from civil society and growing demands for strict justice.

According to police sources, five accused individuals have been arrested in connection with the crime. Those apprehended have been identified as Stephen Hanse (Umrangso), Ravindra Rana (Nepal), Abdul Hannan (Barpeta), Satya Acharjee (Lanka), and Aryan Chouwdhary (Madhya Pradesh). All are reportedly employees of L&T Construction Company engaged in the district.

Earlier, police had swiftly apprehended three of the accused, later expanding the arrests to five after further investigation. Authorities have assured that the case will be pursued with the “strictest measures” to ensure justice.

Meanwhile, strong agitation broke out in Boro Longlai village of Umrangso, where residents staged a massive protest demanding justice for Bina Engtipi. Villagers from all castes and communities took part in the condemnation-cum-agitation programme, raising slogans and demanding hanging of the culprits. Protesters said the crime was not only an assault on an individual but on the dignity and safety of all women in the region.

The incident has drawn widespread condemnation, with many describing the act as not only a crime against humanity but also “an assault on the dignity, safety, and values of society.”

“This horrifying act is a stark reminder that as a society we must unite against such crimes and ensure that women are guaranteed safety, dignity, and justice,” a statement read, urging authorities to ensure exemplary punishment for the perpetrators.

The Dima Hasao Police has been lauded for its prompt action in nabbing the culprits. However, residents have expressed concern over the rising number of violent crimes in the district, calling on authorities to take stronger preventive measures to ensure the safety of women.

Activists and locals have made it clear that they will not back down until justice is delivered. “The culprits must be punished immediately, and the justice system should work efficiently to ensure that perpetrators face the law without delay,” said a protester in Umrangso.

As outrage grows, rights groups, women’s organisations, and the public at large have joined voices in demanding strictest punishment at the earliest to deter such inhuman acts in the future.

