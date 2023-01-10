Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika Takes Stock of Dipak Sarma’s Health Condition

Assam minister Pijush Hazarika on Tuesday visited Dispur Hospital to take stock of the health condition of renowned flutist Dipak Sarma.

The minister visited the hospital as per the instruction of chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and also provided a cheque of Rs. 1lakh from Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

As per doctors of the hospital, Sarma was admitted to the hospital few days back and he is undergoing treatment for multi-organ failure.

Sarma is under the medical supervision of Dr. Bhabadev Goswami and Dr. Chandan Modak.

A doctor of the hospital said, “Dipak Sarma was admitted few days back at our hospital. He is suffering from multi-organ failure. He is in a critical condition and might be shifted outside the state for advanced treatment.”

Earlier, the flutist appealed the chief minister for financial help regarding his treatment.

Speaking about his illness, Sarma said, “I had tested positive for Covid-19 earlier. I also suffered from dengue and while I was undergoing treatment for it, the doctors said I was suffering from many internal problems. The doctors have also found a spot on my liver.”

“I therefore appeal honorable chief minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma and other cabinet ministers to kindly help me undergo advanced treatment before my condition gets more critical," Dipak Sarma further said.