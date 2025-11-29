Dispur Police Catch Six Out Of State Fraudsters In Guwahati

In a major development, Dispur police detained six individuals allegedly involved in illegal money transfer activities using unauthorised mobile applications.

The individuals were intercepted after authorities received specific information linking them to suspicious financial transactions being carried out through their current bank accounts.

According to the information received, the accused had been operating from two locations — Siliguri in West Bengal and Kokrajhar in Assam — and was using illegal APK application links to execute fraudulent transfers for monetary gain.

The detained individuals have been identified as:

1. Saurav Paul (30)

2. Subham Paul (27)

3. Utsho Das (23)

4. Sachin Saibya (25)

5. Saiket Sarkar (19)

6. Umesh Kumar Sahani (37)

Following their on-site questioning, all six were brought to Dispur Police Station for further interrogation.

During questioning, they reportedly confessed to travelling from West Bengal to Guwahati with the intention of conducting fraudulent financial transactions.

Police also seized a current account cheque book of Bandhan Bank and seven mobile phone devices believed to be used in the illegal operation.

Also Read: Silchar: Loan Shark Arrested for Harassing Public through Illegal Money Lending