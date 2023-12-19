Dog Show At Assam International Agri-Horti Show 2023 Wows Crowds

But the main attraction of today was the dog show – a new edition of the show - held at the demonstration area. The event was inaugurated by Shri Atul Bora, Minister of Agriculture & Horticulture etc, Assam in the presence of Shri Bhaskar Pegu, IAS, Director of Agriculture Assam, other top officials and invited guests. Nearly 50 dogs of different breeds like Labrador, Beagle, Siberian Husky, German Shepherd and the like had participated in the show where dogs from BSF, SSB and NDRF demonstrated their skills. Hundreds of people including children had gathered around the area to watch the captivating tricks and performances of the dogs which gained a lot of applaud.