Dog Show At Assam International Agri-Horti Show 2023 Wows Crowds

As the 8th Assam International Agri-Horti Show, 2023 continued into its second day, a large crowd of people arrived with their families and friends to have a delightful Sunday at the venue. Various competitions such as floral arrangement, pitha preparation, art contests, quizzes, and more were taking place at the show today.
But the main attraction of today was the dog show – a new edition of the show - held at the demonstration area. The event was inaugurated by Shri Atul Bora, Minister of Agriculture & Horticulture etc, Assam in the presence of Shri Bhaskar Pegu, IAS, Director of Agriculture Assam, other top officials and invited guests. Nearly 50 dogs of different breeds like Labrador, Beagle, Siberian Husky, German Shepherd and the like had participated in the show where dogs from BSF, SSB and NDRF demonstrated their skills. Hundreds of people including children had gathered around the area to watch the captivating tricks and performances of the dogs which gained a lot of applaud.
The first position of competition was secured by a Labrador named Kobi followed by Sky (2nd Position) and Rainbow (3rd Position) – both English Cream Golden Retrievers
Besides these competitions, technical sessions were also organised at the two seminar halls and the International Pavilion which was attended by representatives of 11 countries including New Zealand, Malaysia, Iran and Bangladesh and several national and international organizations including the World Bank.
Whereas, nearly 50 nurseries from across Assam and other states have participated in the show which have mesmerised the crowd at the ground with exotic fruit, vegetables and flower displays which includes a 50-year-old Bonsai worth one lakh rupees..
The 8th Assam International Agri-Horti Show, 2023 began on 16 December, 2023 at the ground of College of Veterinary Science, Khanapara, Guwahati. The show was inaugurated by the HCM Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, which will be ending on 18 December, 2023.