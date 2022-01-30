Dr. Jiten Hazarika Appointed as VC Of Dibrugarh University

Registrar in-charge of Dibrugarh University, Dr. Jiten Hazarika has been appointed as the Vice-Chancellor of the university. He has been replaced by Dr. L.K. Nath who was appointed as the VC in-charge after the suspension of former VC Ranjit Tamuli.

It may be mentioned that Ranjit Tamuli was suspended by the Governor of Assam from his post on charges of corruption and irregularities on November, 2021.

The governor suspended Prof. Ranjit Tamuli after an inquiry by a high-level probe panel which said that he had misused his powers and indulged in serious irregularities and corruption.