Dr. Prashanna Gogoi Conferred Sangeet Natak Akademi Award for Folk Music

Eminent folk artist of Assam Dr. Prashanna Gogoi has been conferred the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award for folk music and dance.

Dr. Prashanna Gogoi, an artist of international repute was conferred the title of “Bihu Guru” by the Ministry of Culture, Government of India in the year 2003.

Gogoi has been recognized as an Ethnomusicologist and Master Craftsman in making musical instruments by Sangeet Natak Akademi, New Delhi in the year 2003, and was deputed to Spain during Vadya Darshan - an exhibition of Indian musical instruments, in University of Valladolid, Spain & conduct lecture-demonstrations on music and musical instruments crafting along with dances of Assam.

He was also the Choreographer of Bihu Dance with 250 Artistes from the Directorate of Cultural Affairs, Government of Assam, in the Inaugural Cultural Ceremony of 1st Afro-Asian Games held at Hyderabad in 2003, where the team was also declared as the Best Cultural Team by the Organising Committee.