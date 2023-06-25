Drowning Incidents In Assam Claims Two Lives; Another Goes Missing

Tragedy struck in Assam as three different incidents of drowning claimed the lives of two individuals, while another went missing.
The first incident took place in Duliajan on Sunday where a student lost his life while taking a bath in the Tingrai River River accompanied by a friend.
The deceased has been identified as Mohit Bhuyan.
Local authorities, including the police and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), launched a search operation and successfully recovered the student's body.
In another unfortunate incident that took place in Rowmari Pt Ii village in Dhubri’s Chapar, a 5-year-old named Junaid Ahmed lost his life after accidentally falling into the water.
According to sources, the deceased was playing with a neighbor when the accident took place.
The body was sent for postmortem examination.
Additionally, in Bongaigaon’s Abhayapuri, a student named Ridip Rai went missing in the Kujia River, prompting a search effort by concerned authorities.
Sources indicate that the student was swept away by river water while he was taking a bath.