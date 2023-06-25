Assam

Drowning Incidents In Assam Claims Two Lives; Another Goes Missing

The first incident took place in Duliajan on Sunday where a student lost his life while taking a bath in the Tingrai River River accompanied by a friend.
Tragedy struck in Assam as three different incidents of drowning claimed the lives of two individuals, while another went missing.

The first incident took place in Duliajan on Sunday where a student lost his life while taking a bath in the Tingrai River River accompanied by a friend.

The deceased has been identified as Mohit Bhuyan.

Local authorities, including the police and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), launched a search operation and successfully recovered the student's body.

In another unfortunate incident that took place in Rowmari Pt Ii village in Dhubri’s Chapar, a 5-year-old named Junaid Ahmed lost his life after accidentally falling into the water.

According to sources, the deceased was playing with a neighbor when the accident took place.

The body was sent for postmortem examination.

Additionally, in Bongaigaon’s Abhayapuri, a student named Ridip Rai went missing in the Kujia River, prompting a search effort by concerned authorities.

Sources indicate that the student was swept away by river water while he was taking a bath.

