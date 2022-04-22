Drugs worth Rs 5 Crores Seized in Assam, 1 Arrested

Continuing their war against drugs, the police seized drugs worth around Rs 5 crores at Sotial in Kaliabar in Assam’s Nagaon district on Friday.

The drugs were being transported from Lahorijan in Nagaland’s Dimapur to Nagaon’s Juria. They were transported in a Santro car bearing registration number AS01 AV 3048 and were sealed in 76 soap cases.

The seized drugs weight around 762 grams.

One drug smuggler identified as Moidul Islam, a resident of Juria has been arrested in connection to the seizure.

The police have also recovered Rs 57,000 from the smuggler’s possession.

Further interrogation is underway into the incident.

