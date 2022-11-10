Assam: Drunk Youths Attack Cop in Sonari

A group of youths attacked a policeman leaving him injured in Assam's Charaideo district during the wee hours of Thursday.

According to sources, the injured police has been identified as SI Leela Phukan of Sonari Police.

The incident happened at Raas Mahotsav in Kakotibari where the youths taking advantage of dark attacked Phukan under the influence of alcohol which left him injured.

They escaped the scene after the attack.

The police personnel was rushed to hospital immediately.

Meanwhile, the police have launched a search operation to nab the accused youths.

On Wednesday, two cops were sustained injuries after a rape accused attacked them in Karimganj.