DU Prof Binita Pathak Selected For Prestigious SERB Women’s Excellence Award 2022

Dr. Binita Pathak, an assistant professor from Dibrugarh University in Assam was on Monday selected for the prestigious Women’s Excellence Award 2022 of the Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB).

An assistant professor at the department of physics, Dr. Pathak is also an adjunct faculty at the university’s Centre for Atmospheric Studies. She has more than 30 publications in international journals.

Dr. Pathak holds a Master’s Degree in Physics from Dibrugarh University and M.Tech in Space and Atmospheric Sciences from Andhra University. On top of that, she also has a Ph.D in Physics from Dibrugarh University with a specialisation in Space and Atmospheric Physics.

Notably, SERB is a statutory body established to support basic research in emerging areas of science and engineering.

SERB Women Excellence Award is a one-time award given to women scientists below 40 years of age and who have received recognition from any one or more national academies such as Young Scientist Medal, Young Associate, etc. These women researchers will be supported with a research grant of Rs.5.00 lakh per annum for a period of 3 years.

The national academies include Indian National Science Academy, New Delhi, Indian Academy of Science, Bangalore, National Academy of Science, Allahabad, Indian National Academy of Engineering, New Delhi, National Academy of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, and National Academy of Agricultural Sciences, New Delhi.

Congratulating Dr. Pathak on the achievement, the state education minister Ranoj Pegu tweeted, “Heartiest congratulations to Dr Binita Pathak, Asst Prof, Dept of Physics of Dibrugarh University for getting selected for Women Excellence Award 2022 of Science and Engineering Research Board.”