DU Ragging Case: Victim Anand Sarma Alleges General Secretary’s Involvement

The newly elected General Secretary of the Dibrugarh University Post Graduate Students’ Union (DUPGSU) has been allegedly involved in the ragging incident that took place on November 30.

This shocking revelation has been made by victim student Anand Sarma, who is currently undergoing treatment.

According to allegations leveled by Anand Sarma, the General Secretary named Ujjal Ankur Borah had snatched the victim’s mobile phone when he was tortured in the name of ragging.

Anand Sarma also claimed that he was threatened by the general secretary not to disclose any information about the ragging incident to anyone,

Meanwhile, another accused in the Dibrugarh University ragging incident was arrested on Tuesday night. The arrested student leader has been identified is Subhrajit Baruah.

On the other hand, a total of 22 students from the university have been rusticated for their alleged involvement in the ragging case.

Notably, a first semester student of the university jumped from the third floor of a hostel building to escape ragging on Sunday.

The victim student Anand Sarma, a resident of Amguri in Assam is undergoing treatment at Aditya Hospital in Dibrugarh.