DU Ragging Case: Prime Accused Rahul Chetry Claims He is Innocent

Rahul Chetry, the main accused of the Dibrugarh University ragging case who surrendered on Monday at the Lekhapani Police Station in Tinsukia district claimed that he is innocent.

Chetry was absconding since the ragging incident at Dibrugarh University came to light on November 27.

It may be mentioned that Anand Sharma an M.Com student at Dibrugarh University jumped off from the second floor of the hostel building where he was residing to rescue himself from the alleged ragging by his seniors.

The student who suffered multiple fractures underwent a critical spinal surgery at Dibrugarh. The incident raised a furore, following which Assam Chief Minister directed authorities to take stern measures against the illegal boarders at hostels of different educational institutions in the state. He further directed the police to check on the faults on the part of the varsity.

Meanwhile, the university has already rusticated 18 students who were allegedly involved in the ragging incident.

After an FIR was lodged, police had arrested four accused and another student who was also involved in the incident was detained by the police. However, the main accused, Rahul Chetry who is a former student of the university, was still absconding.

In the wake of the incident, several students staged a sit-in protest in front of the University demanding justice and stringent action against the perpetrators.

Earlier, Rahul Chetry, an LLB third-semester student of J.B. Law College was expelled by the governing body of the law college.

Meanwhile, Chetry in his defence said that he has been framed in the unfortunate event and claimed that he is innocent.