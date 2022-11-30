DU Ragging Case: Three Wardens Suspended

Dibrugarh University suspended three wardens amid the ongoing case against ragging in the hostels of the university.

The suspension comes after a student was compelled to jump off a two-storey building due to excessive ragging. Although the victim made a written complaint to the warden of his hostel, Padmanath Gohain Baruah Students’ Hostel, however no action was taken against the accused.

The Vice Chancellor of the university Dr Jiten Hazarika was quoted by ANI saying, “Three wardens have been suspended. We will appoint three new wardens and the process is on.”

So far the university has rusticated 22 students in connection to the ragging case and police have arrested four accused.

Notably, a first semester student of the university jumped from the third floor of a hostel building to escape ragging.

The victim student has been identified as Anand Sarma, a resident of Amguri in Assam.

Critically injured Anand, is undergoing treatment at Aditya Hospital in Dibrugarh.