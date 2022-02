An earthquake of 3.5 magnitude on the Richter scale hit Assam’s Jorhat at around 2:58 pm on Monday.

According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake occurred at a depth of 10km and the epicentre being at 27km west of Jorhat.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:3.5, Occurred on 14-02-2022, 14:58:14 IST, Lat: 26.67 & Long: 93.94, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 27km WSW of Jorhat, Assam, India,” NCS tweeted.