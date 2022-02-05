ECI Announces By-Election Dates For Majuli Constituency

The by-election dates for Majuli (ST) constituency were announced on Saturday by the Election Commission of India (ECI) and will be held on March 7, 2022.

The ECI announced on Saturday that the last date of filing nominations will be February 17 and voting across the constituency will be held on March 7.

Meanwhile, the counting of votes will be done on March 10.

The ECI further said that all Covid-19 protocols have to be followed for conducting the elections.

Notably, the Majuli constituency seat was won by former Chief Minister of Assam, Sarbananda Sonowal but it later became vacant as Sonowal took office as a union minister in the Modi cabinet.

The by-elections were supposed to be held last year but it was still pending as Sonowal had not tendered his resignation till the announcement of the by-elections in five other constituencies.