ECI Team Visits Assam to Review Election Preparedness

A five-member Election Commission of India (ECI) team, led by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, arrived in Assam on Monday for a three-day visit to assess the state’s preparations for the upcoming elections. The delegation was received at the airport and proceeded to the Radisson Blu Hotel, where they will be based during their stay.

Advertisment

The visit aims to evaluate security measures, administrative coordination, and logistical arrangements to ensure free and fair elections.

#ECI delegation led by #CEC Shri Gyanesh Kumar and ECs Dr. Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Dr. Vivek Joshi arrives in #Guwahati today to review poll preparedness for forthcoming Assam Assembly Elections.#AssamAssemblyElections2026#ECIpic.twitter.com/YX1r7q01Ki — ceoassam (@ceoassam62029) February 16, 2026

Ground-Level Assessment

On Tuesday, the ECI team will hold detailed meetings with district commissioners, superintendents of police, and political party representatives to collect feedback from the field and review ground-level preparedness.

The delegation will focus on the smooth deployment of staff and equipment, implementation of election protocols, and coordination between administrative and security agencies across Assam.

High-Level Review

On Wednesday, the ECI will meet with the Director General of Police (DGP) and the Chief Secretary of Assam to examine overall law and order measures, security force deployment, and enforcement of election guidelines across the state.

The review will ensure that all election-related directives and safety measures are implemented ahead of polling, addressing any gaps identified during ground-level assessments.

Press Briefing

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar is scheduled to hold a press conference on February 18 at 3:30 pm to provide updates on Assam’s election readiness. The briefing will also cover directions issued to local authorities and any key observations made during the visit.