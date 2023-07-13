ECI Team To Visit Assam To Discuss Delimitation Draft

A team of the Election Commission of India (ECI) will visit Assam for three days from July 19 to 21 to discuss and hear suggestions/complaints related to the draft proposal on the delimitation of the constituencies.
The team will meet the representatives of political parties and civil society groups at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra in Guwahati. The team will also hold district-wise consultations with the stakeholders on the proposed changes in the assembly and parliamentary constituencies.
According to the schedule, the team will hear the views of the parties and organisations of Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa, Udalguri, Karbi Anglong, West Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao districts on July 19.
On July 20, the team will listen to the suggestions of the stakeholders of Dhubri, Goalpara, South Salmara, Bongaigaon, Barpeta, Nalbari, Kamrup, Kamrup (Metro), Nagaon, Sonitpur, Morigaon and Darrang districts.
On July 21, the team will interact with the parties and organisations of Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Sivasagar, Jorhat, Charaideo, Golaghat and Majuli.
On June 30, a protest regarding the delimitation draft took place in Guwahati.
This came after Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma rejected the notion that people have been protesting the delimitation draft.
According to reports, citizens have been left angered by the fact that the draft is discriminatory towards 10 lakh people of lower Assam.
Moreover, demands were raised to ensure reservation for the people Scheduled Caste (SC) population of Abhayapuri South Assembly constituency.