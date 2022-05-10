Efforts of PM Modi, HM Amit Shah Restores Peace in Country: Sonowal

Union Ayush Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday said that the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have led to peace being restored in the country.

Sonowal appealed to those still engaged armed movements to return to the mainstream for ensuring peace and prosperity for the future generations.

Speaking at a public rally at Khanapara to mark the first anniversary of Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government in the state, Sonowal said, “From Jammu and Kashmir to Assam and across the country, there is peace everywhere now due to the efforts of our Prime Minister and Home Minister.”

Sonowal, the union minister for ports, shipping and waterways and AYUSH, also appreciated the efforts towards establishing permanent peace, especially in Assam and other NE states, reported PTI.



Sonowal said, Assam was earlier known as a disturbed' area. Development was very slow. Even after being in power for over 60 years, Congress couldn't do anything to resolve the problems.



But after Narendra Modi came to power in 2014, he has achieved much success in resolving most of the problems, he added.



Appealing to the militants to abjure violence and return to the mainstream, he said, Violence doesn't solve anything, it breeds counter-violence. I appeal to all to come for peace talks so that we can ensure development and prosperity for our future generations, the PTI report said.



Sonowal, who had headed the first BJP-led government here before being replaced by Sarma when the saffron party returned to power in 2021, also congratulated the incumbent government on completing its first year.



Assam has been witnessing continued progress in the last one year under Himanta Biswa Sarma and Team Assam'. I am confident they will continue to work for the people, he added.