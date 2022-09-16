Elderly Man Run Over By Speeding Train In Assam's Boko

An elderly man died after being hit by a speeding train at Boko in Assam’s Kamrup district on Friday.

The incident was reported near Baghorgaon.

The deceased has been identified as one Baloram Kaivart.

It is suspected that he was hit the train while he was crossing the railway tracks.

Suicide angle is not ruled out yet, police said, adding that an investigation has been initiated.

Following the incident, local police reached the scene and recovered the body for post mortem.

Last month, a husband-wife duo was killed after being hit by a speeding train at Khetri in Assam’s Kamrup district.

The duo was hit by the Kolong-Kopili Express at Khetri’s Ulubam, which was heading towards western Assam.