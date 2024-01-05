Elephant Calf Found Dead In Assam's Boko

The carcass of an elephant calf was recovered from a paddy field at Nowapara area in Boko under Assam’s Kamrup Rural district.
Sources informed that the calf was discovered lifeless at paddy field close to a ridge. The cause of it’s death is yet to be established.
Forest officials reached the scene upon receiving information and inspecting the carcass.
Last month, two adult elephants lost their lives after coming in contact with a high-voltage wire in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district. The incident was reported adjacent to a jungle area in east Digaru area raising concerns about the increasing human-elephant conflict in the region.
In a separate incident on the same day, an elephant calf, born within a herd, succumbed to illness during medical treatment at Kampur in Nagaon district.
The calf was born and reportedly became ill in the following days. In response, the forest department tranquilized the calf and transported it for treatment, but unfortunately, it passed away within a few hours.
Locals have alleged negligence on the part of the forest department, intensifying the outcry surrounding the welfare of elephants in the area.