Elephant Calf Stranded Near Bogamati Picnic Spot For 3 Days, Rescued

Officials of the forest department on Saturday rescued an elephant calf near the Bogamati picnic spot which falls along the bordering region of Baksa and Udalguri districts of Assam near to the Indo-Bhutan border.
According to inputs, the elephant calf was trapped in a deep ditch in a mountain cave for the past three days and was finally rescued by the forest department. In a bid to rescue the baby elephant, forest department initiated an operation and since the early hours of the day.
After a day-long struggle, the team from Dhansiri Forest Division led by Forest Officer Dibakar Das was finally able to rescue the calf that was stuck there for the past three days.
Moreover, a team of veterinary experts from Kokrajhar Veterinary Hospital was present at the site and provided preliminary medical attention to the calf right after it was rescued.
Officials informed that the elephant calf had to be first tranquilized as it was already in pain. After it was calmed down, the calf was easily pulled up from the ditch with the help of ropes.
The officials of the forest department received help from Guabari SSB camp, Daurajhar Ecotourism Society, Nalapara forest official and the nearby locals of the region.
The president and secretary of Daurajhar Ecotourism Society extended a lot of help including providing for feeding the rescued calf, it has come to the fore.
Meanwhile, officials also said that a lack of adequate means sometimes proved to be a danger as it is generally only possible to airlift someone to rescue them from the spot where the baby elephant was found. However, they did manage to beat all odds to successfully bring the calf out safely.
On the other hand, the forest department officials also mentioned that they will now facilitate the transfer of the elephant calf to Kaziranga National Park for further treatment.
The people of the region including nature lovers have expressed their pleasure at the forest department’s operation to successfully rescue the baby elephant.