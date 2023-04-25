Elephant & Jeep Safari at Kaziranga to be Closed for Tourists from May

The Assam Forest Department has issued orders for the closure of Elephant Safari and Jeep Safari at the Kaziranga National Park in Assam for tourist season 2022-23.

As per the Assam forest department, Elephant Safari at the national park will be closed from May 1, 2023 and Jeep Safari will be closed from May 16, 2023.

An order issued by the Divisional Forest Officer of the Eastern Assam Wildlife Division read, “It is notified for general information and best interest of all concerned that Elephant Safari and Jeep Safari for visitor sin Kaziranga National Park and tiger Reserve will remain closed for tourist season, 2022-23 as detailed below:

1. Elephant Safari will remain closed from 1st May 2023

2. Jeep Safari will remain closed from 16th May, 2023”