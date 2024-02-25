Elephant Safari Temporarily Suspended for Population Estimate at Kaziranga

The authorities at the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve have suspended elephant safari for two days on February 25-26 to conduct the 7th elephant population estimate.
The 7th elephant counting at the National Park began with a week-long schedule on February 20.
According to reports, professional forest officials have been carrying out the basic task of counting elephants in the national park since February 20, but the actual counting will begin today and continue till tomorrow.
It has also been reported that tamed elephants used in Elephant Safari will be utilized to count elephants in the national park.
As a result, elephant safari in Kaziranga National Park are closed for two days on February 25 and 26. However, the jeep safari will proceed as usual, according to park officials.