One person has been trampled to death by an elephant at Shantipur in Tamulpur district of Assam.

The deceased is a woman identified as Alka Biswas (42).

A herd of elephants had entered into the Angarkata village of Shantipur in search of food last night. Inflicting terror on the villagers, the elephants also broke into the farms and caused a huge loss to the agricultural produce.

Meanwhile, the police arrived at the spot and has taken the body for post-mortem.