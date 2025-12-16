Eminent Educationist & Former ASEB Exams Controller Kiran Chandra Deka Passes Away at 93

Eminent educationist and former Controller of Examinations of the Assam Secondary Education Board (ASEB), Kiran Chandra Deka, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 93. He breathed his last at the Tezpur residence of his daughter, Dr Archana Deka.

Advertisment

A highly respected figure in the field of education, Deka also served as the founding Secretary of the Meghalaya Board of School Education and was widely known for his integrity, administrative efficiency and lifelong commitment to academic excellence.

Born in 1932, Deka completed his matriculation from Dibrugarh Government Boys’ Higher Secondary School before pursuing his IA and BSc degrees from Cotton College, Guwahati. He later earned a postgraduate degree in Statistics from Gauhati University. He began his teaching career at D.M. College, Imphal, where he served as a lecturer and later as Head of the Department.

Deka subsequently joined the Assam Secondary Education Board as Assistant Secretary and rose to the position of Controller of Examinations, a role in which he earned widespread acclaim. During his tenure, the conduct of the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examinations was marked by transparency, discipline and efficiency, earning him a reputation as a firm yet fair administrator.

After retiring from government service in 1994, Deka remained actively engaged in education, offering free coaching and guidance to students and mentoring young learners on academic and career choices. His dedication made him a beloved figure among students and educators alike.

Apart from his contributions to education, Deka was also a noted writer and thinker. He regularly contributed analytical essays and critiques to Assamese newspapers and magazines, offering insightful commentary on social and contemporary issues. His Assamese translation of Émile Zola’s novel La Terre, published as Prithibir Buku, received wide appreciation from readers. Two years ago, his book Tahanir Ito Sito was released at the Guwahati Press Club.

He is survived by his daughters Dr Archana Deka and Anita Deka Mahanta, his sons-in-law, and grandchildren. His passing marks the end of an era in Assam’s academic and intellectual life, with tributes pouring in from across the education fraternity.

Also Read: Veteran Journalist, Padma Shri Awardee Prafulla Govinda Baruah Passes Away at 94