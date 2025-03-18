Eminent Litterateur Bhawani Prasad Adhikari Passes Away at 82

Noted litterateur Bhawani Prasad Adhikari passed away at the age of 82 at his residence on Lakhimi Path, Hatigaon. He had been battling heart disease and cancer for an extended period and breathed his last on Tuesday at 10:30 AM. His final rites will be performed at Nabagraha crematorium.

A retired professor of Pandu College, Adhikari was an eminent litterateur and critic. In recognition of his literary contributions, he was honored with the Asom Sattra Mahasabha’s Literary Award in 2021.

Born in 1943 in Makhibaha village of Tihu, Nalbari district, he was deeply engaged in literary activities from his student days. Renowned for his research-oriented and critical essays in language and linguistics, Adhikari also made significant contributions to short stories, poetry, songs, and drama. He authored and edited numerous books and was a regular contributor to leading newspapers and journals in Assam.

A dedicated member of the Asom Sahitya Sabha, his passing is a great loss to Assamese literature. Heartfelt condolences are extended to his bereaved family.

Meanwhile, the Press Club of Assam has expressed profound grief over the demise of the eminent litterateur and professor. A former editor of the Assam Sahitya Sabha’s journal and a recipient of the Assam government’s literary pension, Adhikari’s passing is regarded as an irreparable loss to Assamese society and the literary world.

President of Press Club Assam, Kailash Sharma, along with Acting President Nava Thakuria and General Secretary Hiren Chandra Kalita, paid their respects to the late scholar.

Adhikari was actively associated with several institutions, including the Adarsha Janani Shashiprabha Kalita Memorial Committee and the Amrit Prabah newspaper, since their inception. Expressing deep sorrow, Mrinalini Devi, Chief Editor of the Adarsha Janani Shashiprabha Kalita Memorial Committee, and Hiren Chandra Kalita, Editor of Amrit Prabah, extended their condolences to the grieving family.

