'Empower Your Girls,' Assam CM to Parents on International Girl Child Day

On the occasion of International Girl Child Day, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday urged every parent to empower their daughters as they are the jewel in every family’s crown.
The chief minister, who himself is a father to a daughter, urged the parents to prepare them to lead the state and the country towards a Viksit Bharat.
Posting a video on X of his interaction with young children, he captioned, “The gifts of God, girl child is the jewel in every family’s crown. They are hardworking, ambitious and motivated in their purpose. On the occasion of International Day of the Girl Child, I urge every parent to empower their girls and prepare them to lead us towards a Viksit Bharat.”
It may be mentioned that every year on October 11, the International Day of the Girl Child (IDG) is observed to advocate for the full spectrum of girls’ rights. The United Nations General Assembly passed the resolution adopting October 11, 2012, as the inaugural International Day of Girl.