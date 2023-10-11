'Empower Your Girls,' Assam CM to Parents on International Girl Child Day

The chief minister, who himself is a father to a daughter, urged the parents to prepare them to lead the state and the country towards a Viksit Bharat.

Posting a video on X of his interaction with young children, he captioned, “The gifts of God, girl child is the jewel in every family’s crown. They are hardworking, ambitious and motivated in their purpose. On the occasion of International Day of the Girl Child, I urge every parent to empower their girls and prepare them to lead us towards a Viksit Bharat.”