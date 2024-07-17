Enactment of CAA Will Bring Disaster to Assam, Warns Hiren Gohain

Dr. Hiren Gohain, a scholar, critic, and social activist based in Assam, has raised concerns over the enforcement of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the state. According to Gohain, the Home Department of the Government of Assam has instructed district police officers not to take legal action against Hindus, Christians, Buddhists, and Jains from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan who entered Assam without valid documents before December 31, 2014.