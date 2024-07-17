Enactment of CAA Will Bring Disaster to Assam, Warns Hiren Gohain

Dr. Hiren Gohain, a scholar, critic, and social activist based in Assam, has raised concerns over the enforcement of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the state. According to Gohain, the Home Department of the Government of Assam has instructed district police officers not to take legal action against Hindus, Christians, Buddhists, and Jains from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan who entered Assam without valid documents before December 31, 2014.
"This ensures the literal enforcement of the CAA in the state. Subsequently, there will be no legal actions against Hindu Bangladeshis already residing here," stated Dr. Hiren Gohain, president of a civil society forum against the CAA namely "Nagarikatta Sangshudhani Ain Birudhi Samannai Samiti" in a statement.
Gohain warned that this policy could strain the state's population and resources, particularly impacting Assamese-speaking communities. He highlighted that under the constitution, grandchildren of these immigrants would gain citizenship, potentially exacerbating existing demographic and identity crises.
"The exclusion of 19 lakh people from the National Register of Citizens (NRC), based on the 1971 cut-off, has paved the way for their citizenship through the CAA," Gohain added, criticizing the BJP government for allegedly undermining the citizens' register process.
He accused the RSS-BJP of a "deep double conspiracy" to establish a Hindu Rashtra, warning of the dangers this poses to Assamese identity. Gohain urged the Assamese people to remain vigilant and cautioned the BJP against policies that could threaten the survival of Assamese culture and identity.
The controversy surrounding the implementation of CAA in Assam continues to draw scrutiny and debate across political and social circles in the state.