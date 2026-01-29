Encroachment Threatens Historic Shamshan Kali Temple in Dhubri

A sense of fear and anger is spreading across several villages in Dhubri district as alleged encroachment threatens the historic Shamshan Kali Temple and its adjoining crematorium at Folimari Part-II along the Dhubri–Kochugaon road.

The temple complex is not just a place of worship but a vital public space for more than 10,000 residents of Jhagrarapar, Tiamari and Folimari Part-II villages. For generations, families from these areas have relied on the site to perform religious rituals and last rites. Locals now fear that illegal constructions are slowly eating away at the land, putting the future of the temple and crematorium at risk.

According to the temple management committee and village representatives, nearly 10 bighas of land registered in the name of the temple under Mandir Dag Numbers 22 and 23 have allegedly been encroached upon. The most alarming development, residents say, has taken place about 300 metres north of the main temple, where around three bighas of land are reportedly being used for the construction of private houses.

Villagers warn that if the encroachment continues, it will directly affect the functioning of the crematorium, leaving the community with little or no space to carry out funeral rites. They say this would strike at the heart of long-standing religious customs and deeply held cultural practices.

The situation has triggered strong resentment, with locals accusing the administration of remaining indifferent despite repeated appeals.